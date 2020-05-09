|
|
MCNALLY (nee Hickey) JEWELL MARJORY Late of Waterview Aged Care,
Formerly of Eleebana
Passed away
7th May 2020
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Rex McNally. Much lovd mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Melinda, Ross and Kim. Loving Nanny of Tia, Phebe, Beau, Carrie and her great grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law and aunt.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, JEWELL'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/mcnally-jewell, from 12.30pm Wednesday 13th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020