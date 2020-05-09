Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
12:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JEWELL MCNALLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEWELL MARJORY MCNALLY

Add a Memory
JEWELL MARJORY MCNALLY Notice
MCNALLY (nee Hickey) JEWELL MARJORY Late of Waterview Aged Care,

Formerly of Eleebana

Passed away

7th May 2020

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Rex McNally. Much lovd mother and mother-in-law of Gary and Melinda, Ross and Kim. Loving Nanny of Tia, Phebe, Beau, Carrie and her great grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law and aunt.



To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, JEWELL'S service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/mcnally-jewell, from 12.30pm Wednesday 13th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -

pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEWELL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -