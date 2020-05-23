|
|
GOLLAN (nee Whitemore) JENNIFER ROSLYN 'JENNY'
Late of Newcastle
Formerly of Maitland
Aged 66 Years
Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Olivia and Sue, John and Angela, Joe and Bec. Loving nanny of Matilda, Maisy, Clancy, Eadie and Paddy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Wayne Perkins. Loving aunt of Angela, Melissa, Adam and Luke and good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Jenny's funeral service live from 11.00am Wednesday 27th May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at rarecancers.org.au
Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020