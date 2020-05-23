Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
You can view Jenny's funeral service live
at meighans.com.au/tribute centre
JENNIFER ROSLYN GOLLAN

JENNIFER ROSLYN GOLLAN Notice
GOLLAN (nee Whitemore) JENNIFER ROSLYN 'JENNY'

Late of Newcastle

Formerly of Maitland

Aged 66 Years



Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Olivia and Sue, John and Angela, Joe and Bec. Loving nanny of Matilda, Maisy, Clancy, Eadie and Paddy. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Judy and Wayne Perkins. Loving aunt of Angela, Melissa, Adam and Luke and good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Jenny's funeral service live from 11.00am Wednesday 27th May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at rarecancers.org.au





Forever In Our Hearts



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 23, 2020
