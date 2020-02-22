|
|
MCDONALD Jennifer Late of Eleebana
16.09.1948 - 17.02.2020
Much loved wife of Peter. Dearly loved mother of Jo, Nicole, Megan and Chris, mother-in-law of Scott, Derek, and Ang. Adored Grandma of Kealy, Jessica, Kyle, Katelin, Ava, Jack, Amelia, Eva, and Carter. Loved sister of Lynn, Sharron, Alison and a very dear friend to many.
The family and friends of Jennifer are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Tuesday 25th February 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.
The family request that in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Dementia Australia at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020