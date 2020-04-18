Home
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
https://vimeo.com/408686446
Jeffrey Robert BEVAN

Jeffrey Robert BEVAN Notice
BEVAN JEFFREY ROBERT Aged 69 Years of Greta Much loved husband of ADRIENNE, father and father in law of SCOTT and VANESSA, MARC, LUKE and TRISH. Adored Poppy of EMILY, KATIE, GABRIELLE, CHARLOTTE; LILY, ROSIE and HOLLY. Loving brother, brother in law and uncle of EVA (dec), GEORGE (dec), MARGARET, KEITH, JOAN, BETH and their families. Family and friends are welcome to livestream JEFF's Funeral Service using the link below on THURSDAY 23rd April, 2020 at 2pm. https://vimeo.com/408686446



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020
