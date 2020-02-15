|
|
PRIEST (Nee: Agnew) Jean Valma Late of New Lambton
Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family
11th February, 2020
Aged 86 Years
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell, Julie & Daryl, Bradley and Sandra. Loved & adored Nanna of five generations of grandchildren. Cherished sister of Molly (dec'd), and Joan.
The family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 17th February, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020