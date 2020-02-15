Home
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
Jean Valma PRIEST Notice
PRIEST (Nee: Agnew) Jean Valma Late of New Lambton

Passed peacefully surrounded by Her loving family

11th February, 2020

Aged 86 Years



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Russell, Julie & Daryl, Bradley and Sandra. Loved & adored Nanna of five generations of grandchildren. Cherished sister of Molly (dec'd), and Joan.



The family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 17th February, 2020 service commencing at 9.30am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
