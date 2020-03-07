Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Merewether Bowling Club
23 Caldwell St,
Merewether
View Map
PRINCE (nee Lockwood) JEAN Late of Merewether

Passed away

peacefully

at Scenic Lodge

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Harry(dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Krystyna, Louise and Colin. Sister and sister-in-law of Barb(dec'd) and Noel.

Loving Nan to Kelly, Kylie, Jessie, Anthony; and Simon and Kyle and GG to her ten great grandchildren. Loved by many and very sadly missed.



Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of JEAN's Life to be held at Merewether Bowling Club, 23 Caldwell St, Merewether on TUESDAY 10th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
