PRINCE (nee Lockwood) JEAN Late of Merewether
Passed away
peacefully
at Scenic Lodge
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Harry(dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Krystyna, Louise and Colin. Sister and sister-in-law of Barb(dec'd) and Noel.
Loving Nan to Kelly, Kylie, Jessie, Anthony; and Simon and Kyle and GG to her ten great grandchildren. Loved by many and very sadly missed.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of JEAN's Life to be held at Merewether Bowling Club, 23 Caldwell St, Merewether on TUESDAY 10th March 2020 commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 7, 2020