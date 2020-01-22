Home
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Directors
44 Blackall Street
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2292
JEAN MERRICK

JEAN MERRICK Notice
MERRICK JEAN Late of Fig Tree

Aged Care

Formerly of Mayfield

Aged 102 Years



Much loved wife of Ernie(dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Deidre, Steve(dec'd), Megan and Bill, Frank and Jan. Cherished Jannie to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild.



Relatives and friends of JEAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 23rd January 2020 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donation to the Hunter Medical Research Institute can be made at this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
