MERRICK JEAN Late of Fig Tree
Aged Care
Formerly of Mayfield
Aged 102 Years
Much loved wife of Ernie(dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Deidre, Steve(dec'd), Megan and Bill, Frank and Jan. Cherished Jannie to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchild.
Relatives and friends of JEAN are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on THURSDAY 23rd January 2020 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donation to the Hunter Medical Research Institute can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020