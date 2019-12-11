|
KIBBLE Jean Passed away 05-12-2019 Aged 97 Years Late of Bellbird Beloved wife of STAN (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law to EILEEN and TREVOR, and JOHN. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother to their FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of JEAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY, 13-12-2019 at 1.00 pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 11, 2019