Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St John The Baptist Anglican Church
18 Morehead St
Lambton
Jean JEANS

Jean JEANS Notice
JEANS Jean Late of Wescott

Aged Care

Formerly of

North Lambton

Passed Peacefully

10th December, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Richard 'Dick' Jeans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen and Gwennyth, Brian and Margaret, Ian and Lyn, Barry and Judy. Adored Nan, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in St John The Baptist Anglican Church, 18 Morehead St, Lambton this Friday 20th December, 2019 service commencing at 10.00am.



In lieu of flowers donations to 'Legacy' may be made at the service.

'Rest In Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
