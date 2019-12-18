|
|
JEANS Jean Late of Wescott
Aged Care
Formerly of
North Lambton
Passed Peacefully
10th December, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Richard 'Dick' Jeans. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen and Gwennyth, Brian and Margaret, Ian and Lyn, Barry and Judy. Adored Nan, sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Family and friends of Jean are warmly invited to attend Her Funeral to be held in St John The Baptist Anglican Church, 18 Morehead St, Lambton this Friday 20th December, 2019 service commencing at 10.00am.
In lieu of flowers donations to 'Legacy' may be made at the service.
'Rest In Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 18, 2019