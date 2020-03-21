Home
White Lady Funerals - Mayfield
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Newcastle Memorial Park (funeral service with be by invitation)
176 Anderson Drive
Beresfield
View Map
Jean Jack RUFUS Notice
RUFUS Jean Jack 19th March 2020

Late of Waratah



Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Cheryl, Mark (dec) and Lee, Anne and Greg, Beth and John, adored grandmother and great grandmother, loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly and Neville (dec) and aunty. Jean will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



Aged 91 Years.



Family are invited to attend a Celebration of Jean's life this Thursday 26th March commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.

Jean's family understand and respect with the current public health concerns not all of her family and friends will be able to attend. To ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Jean's funeral service will be by invitation. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.



logo


logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020
