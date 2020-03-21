|
|
RUFUS Jean Jack 19th March 2020
Late of Waratah
Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Cheryl, Mark (dec) and Lee, Anne and Greg, Beth and John, adored grandmother and great grandmother, loved sister and sister-in-law of Molly and Neville (dec) and aunty. Jean will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Aged 91 Years.
Family are invited to attend a Celebration of Jean's life this Thursday 26th March commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
Jean's family understand and respect with the current public health concerns not all of her family and friends will be able to attend. To ensure the health and safety of all concerned, Jean's funeral service will be by invitation. Your love and support is of great comfort at this time and we appreciate your kind understanding.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020