Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Christ
Werribi Street
Mayfield West
JANICE UPTON

JANICE UPTON Notice
UPTON (nee FULLER) JANICE 'JAN'

Late of Tarro

Formerly Mayfield West

Aged 65 Years



Dearly beloved mother and mother-in-law of Tania (dec). Nikki and Mick, Kellie and Rach, and Jaime. Much loved Granny of Josh, Samantha, Joel, Zak, Tegan, Shyann, Lilly, Sara, Ty, Mia and Kyneen. Loved Granky of Ollie, Calais and Pretty. Loved sister, sister-in-law of Gary and Sharron (dec), Steven and Ruth, Mick and Robyn and aunt to their families.



Relatives and friends of Janice are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at the Church of Christ, Werribi Street Mayfield West this Tuesday afternoon 17th December 2019, funeral service commencing at 1pm, then proceeding to the Raymond Terrace Cemetery.



Till We Meet Again



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
