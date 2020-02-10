Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Senior Citizens Hall
Grant St,
Maitland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice BILLINGHURST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Anne BILLINGHURST

Add a Memory
Janice Anne BILLINGHURST Notice
BILLINGHURST JANICE ANN Aged 80 years Of Telarah Dearly loved wife of George Raymond (Ray, Dec), loving mother of Donna and Troy sister and sister-in-law of Gary (Bimbo, Dec) and Wendy and Wayne Reay and loved aunt and great aunt of their Families. Janice's Family invite you to a Service Celebrating her Life to be held at the Senior Citizens Hall, Grant St, Maitland this Thursday 13th February, 2020 at 1 o'clock. Please wear something pink and in lieu of flowers donations to Pink Ladies Maitland Hospital may be left at the Hall.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -