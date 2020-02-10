|
BILLINGHURST JANICE ANN Aged 80 years Of Telarah Dearly loved wife of George Raymond (Ray, Dec), loving mother of Donna and Troy sister and sister-in-law of Gary (Bimbo, Dec) and Wendy and Wayne Reay and loved aunt and great aunt of their Families. Janice's Family invite you to a Service Celebrating her Life to be held at the Senior Citizens Hall, Grant St, Maitland this Thursday 13th February, 2020 at 1 o'clock. Please wear something pink and in lieu of flowers donations to Pink Ladies Maitland Hospital may be left at the Hall.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020