Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy Belmont
Janet Mary EISENHAUER

Janet Mary EISENHAUER Notice
EISENHAUER Janet Mary Late of Jewells

Passed peacefully

7th March 2020

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved wife of Harro. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of Graham and Emma, Katrina and David, Michele and Peter, and Marc. A cherished Grandma to Kobe, Tait, Logan, Heath, Jasmine, Lily, Joshua, Daniel and Shaun.



The family and friends of Janet are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St), on Thursday 12th March 2020, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
