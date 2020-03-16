Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET BATES

Add a Memory
JANET BATES Notice
BATES (Nee Gilchrist) JANET

Late of Swansea

Passed away peacefully

11th March 2020

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Don Bates. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita, Stephen, Julie and David, Graeme(dec'd), and Trevor. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and Grandma of her great grandchildren and her great great granddaughter. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of JANET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 18th March 2020, Service commencing at 12.30pm. An interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -