BATES (Nee Gilchrist) JANET
Late of Swansea
Passed away peacefully
11th March 2020
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Don Bates. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Anita, Stephen, Julie and David, Graeme(dec'd), and Trevor. Loving Nan of her grandchildren and Grandma of her great grandchildren and her great great granddaughter. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of JANET are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 18th March 2020, Service commencing at 12.30pm. An interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2020