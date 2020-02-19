|
|
DAVIES (Nee: Boon) Janelle Maree Late of Cameron Park
Formerly of West Wallsend
Passed peacefully surrounded
by her loving family
12th February, 2020
Aged 48 Years
Dearly loved wife & soul mate of Simon. Much loved and treasured Mum of Anthony, Kirrilee, and Sienna. Adored daughter of Claire & Bill (dec'd) Boon. Loved daughter-in-law of Toni Davies, Jeff & Diane Davies. Cherished sister of Darrell, Gary, Tony, and Kenny, sister-in-law, aunt & cousin of her family.
'Loved By All'
The family and friends of Janelle are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 21st February, 2020. Service commencing at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Janelle, donations to 'HMRI- Bowel Cancer Research' may be made at the service.
'Without Music, Life Would Be Flat'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020