Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
Janelle Maree DAVIES

Janelle Maree DAVIES Notice
DAVIES (Nee: Boon) Janelle Maree Late of Cameron Park

Formerly of West Wallsend

Passed peacefully surrounded

by her loving family

12th February, 2020

Aged 48 Years



Dearly loved wife & soul mate of Simon. Much loved and treasured Mum of Anthony, Kirrilee, and Sienna. Adored daughter of Claire & Bill (dec'd) Boon. Loved daughter-in-law of Toni Davies, Jeff & Diane Davies. Cherished sister of Darrell, Gary, Tony, and Kenny, sister-in-law, aunt & cousin of her family.



'Loved By All'



The family and friends of Janelle are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 21st February, 2020. Service commencing at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers & In Memory of Janelle, donations to 'HMRI- Bowel Cancer Research' may be made at the service.



'Without Music, Life Would Be Flat'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2020
