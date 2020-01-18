|
|
BROWN James Royce "Jim" Passed away
peacefully
11th January 2020
Formerly of
Victoria Street
Adamstown
Aged 81 Years
Dearly loved son of Elsie and Jim (both dec'd) and much loved brother of Mavis, Charlie, Cecil and Val (all dec'd). Loved brother-in-law of Ron and Ted (dec'd) and Cavell. Treasured uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. Warmly remembered Adamstown postman (retired) and loyal friend of many.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JIM's life this WEDNESDAY 22nd January 2020 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 200 Brunker Road Adamstown commencing 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020