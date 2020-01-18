Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
(02) 4957 0237
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
David Lloyd Chapel
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown
James Royce "Jim" BROWN

James Royce "Jim" BROWN Notice
BROWN James Royce "Jim" Passed away

peacefully

11th January 2020

Formerly of

Victoria Street

Adamstown

Aged 81 Years



Dearly loved son of Elsie and Jim (both dec'd) and much loved brother of Mavis, Charlie, Cecil and Val (all dec'd). Loved brother-in-law of Ron and Ted (dec'd) and Cavell. Treasured uncle, great uncle and great great uncle. Warmly remembered Adamstown postman (retired) and loyal friend of many.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JIM's life this WEDNESDAY 22nd January 2020 in the David Lloyd Chapel, 200 Brunker Road Adamstown commencing 2pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
