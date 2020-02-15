Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
James PRIDUE

James PRIDUE Notice
PRIDUE James 'Mick'

Late of Opal Aged Care, Rutherford.

Formerly of

Ashton Gardens

Passed peacefully surrounded by His loving family

3rd February, 2020

Aged 91 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Siddie Pridue. Much loved father & father-in-law of Wendy and Greg, Doug and Pauline. Loved and adored Da of Laney. Proud Great Da of Lexie, and Edie-Belle.



Mick's family wish to Thank the wonderful staff at Opal, Rutherford for the care given to our Dad.



The family and friends of Mick are advised that His Funeral has taken place privately at His request.



'Riding In The Bush'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
