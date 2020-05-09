|
|
PILGRIM JAMES ORVILLE
Late of North Lambton
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by his loving family
7th May 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen Pilgrim and dear friend of Heather. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Trish, Geoff and Liz, Bruce and Dawne, David and loving Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, JAMES' service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/pilgrim-james, from 2.30pm on Thursday 14th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -
pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020