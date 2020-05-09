Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Service
Thursday, May 14, 2020
2:30 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PILGRIM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES ORVILLE PILGRIM

Add a Memory
JAMES ORVILLE PILGRIM Notice
PILGRIM JAMES ORVILLE

Late of North Lambton

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by his loving family

7th May 2020

Aged 92 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Doreen Pilgrim and dear friend of Heather. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jim and Trish, Geoff and Liz, Bruce and Dawne, David and loving Pop of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.





To ensure the health and safety of friends and family at this time, JAMES' service will be by invitation only. For those who wish, the service will be streamed live, please visit pettigrew.com.au/pilgrim-james, from 2.30pm on Thursday 14th May 2020, we also invite you to send a 'Hug from Home', a message that will be attached to a balloon and will fill the chapel with your love and support for the family -

pettigrew.com.au/hugs-from-home.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -