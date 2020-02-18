|
|
VISSER JAKOBA 'COBY'
Formerly of Argenton
Passed peacefully
15th February 2020
Aged 92 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Joe Visser. Loved mother of Pieter, Ena, Minnie (dec'd),Johanna, Barry and Wendy. Loving grandmother to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Family and friends of Coby are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 20th February 2020 service commencing at 12noon.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to Alzheimer's Australia.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 18, 2020