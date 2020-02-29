Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St.
Wallsend
Jacqueline Maria EDWARDS

Jacqueline Maria EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS Jacqueline Maria 'Jackie'

Late of Wallsend

Passed away

25th February, 2020

Aged 63 Years



Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Kim, Peita and Tony. Loving nanny of Ada, Jack, Joel, Luke (dec'd), Ryan, Heidi, Katie, and Austin. Loved sister of Margaret, Debbie, Michael, and Allan.



The family and friends of Jackie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Friday 6th March, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
