EDWARDS Jacqueline Maria 'Jackie'
Late of Wallsend
Passed away
25th February, 2020
Aged 63 Years
Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Wayne, Kim, Peita and Tony. Loving nanny of Ada, Jack, Joel, Luke (dec'd), Ryan, Heidi, Katie, and Austin. Loved sister of Margaret, Debbie, Michael, and Allan.
The family and friends of Jackie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend this Friday 6th March, 2020. Service commencing at 12noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020