Home
Services
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St Brigid's Catholic Church
William St
Raymond Terrace
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline RODGERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Margaret RODGERS

Add a Memory
Jacqueline Margaret RODGERS Notice
RODGERS Jacqueline Margaret Aged 84 Years

of Bobs Farm

Much loved wife of JOHN. Loved mother of CHRISTOPHER and DIANNE, and mother in law of ROSE. Adored Gma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister in law of MARY and JIM, aunt of LOUISE.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JACQUELINE's life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William St, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY, 27th December, 2019 at 11am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -