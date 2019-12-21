|
|
RODGERS Jacqueline Margaret Aged 84 Years
of Bobs Farm
Much loved wife of JOHN. Loved mother of CHRISTOPHER and DIANNE, and mother in law of ROSE. Adored Gma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved sister and sister in law of MARY and JIM, aunt of LOUISE.
Family and friends are warmly invited to the Celebration of JACQUELINE's life at St Brigid's Catholic Church, William St, Raymond Terrace on FRIDAY, 27th December, 2019 at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019