GATERELL Jacqueline Late of Newcastle
Passed peacefully
18th January 2020
Aged 65 years
Dearly loved wife of Steve. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Simone and David, Faye and David, Charlotte and Nick. A cherished Nanny to Lily Mae, Bobby Stanley, Freddie John, and Gracie Jacqueline.
The family and friends of Jackie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 24th January 2020, service commencing at 12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dept of Palliative Care or the Hunter Cancer Research Alliance can be made online.
Please wear something blue, which was Jackie's favourite colour.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 21, 2020