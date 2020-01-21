Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
Jacqueline GATERELL Notice
GATERELL Jacqueline Late of Newcastle

Passed peacefully

18th January 2020

Aged 65 years



Dearly loved wife of Steve. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Simone and David, Faye and David, Charlotte and Nick. A cherished Nanny to Lily Mae, Bobby Stanley, Freddie John, and Gracie Jacqueline.



The family and friends of Jackie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 24th January 2020, service commencing at 12pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dept of Palliative Care or the Hunter Cancer Research Alliance can be made online.



Please wear something blue, which was Jackie's favourite colour.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
