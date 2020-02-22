|
|
NYMAN Jack Richard Late of Woodlands Aged Care
Formerly of Wallsend & Shortland
Passed peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
18th February, 2020
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved father of Catherine, Elizabeth, Rosamund, Edmund, & Dominic. Fond father-in-law of Michelle, Kristie, Martin, and Justin. Adored Pa of Matthew, Phoebe, Cameron, Eva, Tess, Clara, Alice, and Thomas. Proud 'Big Pa' of Maeve, and Chloe. Caring big brother of Ronald, and Lewis (both dec'd). Cherished by his sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and grand-daughter-in-law.
The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend His Funeral to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland this Tuesday 25th February, 2020. Funeral Mass for the repose of His soul commencing at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Jack, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'At Peace With The Lord'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 22, 2020