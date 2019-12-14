|
|
OXFORD Jack Late of Maryland
Passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family
12th December, 2019
Aged 84 Years
Dearly loved husband of Rosaleen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Darrell, Sharleen & Craig, Danny & Anna. Loved and adored Poppy of Jenna, Ricky & Nakita, Alana, William, and Chloe. Cherished brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Jack are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 16th December, 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
In lieu of flowers and In Memory of Jack, donations to 'HMRI-Brain & Mental Health' may be made at the service.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019