|
|
MARETICH Jack Late of Glendale
Passed away
1st May, 2020
Aged 82 Years
Dearly loved husband of Anna. Loving father and father-in-law of Vesna and Ron, Lynda and Mal, John and Kay. Loved grandfather of Andre, Bianca, Giverny, Mila, and Dominic.
The family and friends of Jack are respectfully advised that he will be privately cremated following a Funeral Liturgy in St. Therese Catholic Church New Lambton this Friday 8th May, 2020. Immediate Family only in attendance, due to current restrictions.
Jack's family appreciate the kind thoughts and support over the past few weeks. A memorial celebration for extended family and friends will be held once restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be forwarded to The Stroke Foundation in Jack's memory.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 6, 2020