|
|
YOUNGER Ivy May Late of
St. Francis Village
Formerly of Dudley
Passed away
29th December, 2019
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of Ken Younger (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Marlene, and Marlene. Loving nan of their families. Loved partner of the late Reg Mannix. Sister of Esme Burridge (dec'd).
The family and friends of Ivy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Tuesday 7th January, 2020. service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020