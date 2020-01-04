Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
Ivy May YOUNGER

Ivy May YOUNGER Notice
YOUNGER Ivy May Late of

St. Francis Village

Formerly of Dudley

Passed away

29th December, 2019

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Ken Younger (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Marlene, and Marlene. Loving nan of their families. Loved partner of the late Reg Mannix. Sister of Esme Burridge (dec'd).



The family and friends of Ivy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Tuesday 7th January, 2020. service commencing at 12:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
