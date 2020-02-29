|
|
DEECKE (nee STURGEON) IRENE RUTH Late of Newcastle
formerly of
Charlestown
Passed away
Peacefully at
Opal Hillside
Mount Hutton
19th February 2020
Aged 86 years.
Much loved partner to Bill. Dearly loved mother of Greg (Dec'd) and Lyn. Loved grandmother. Sister and sister in law to Roy (Dec'd) and Coral, Albert (Dec'd) and June (Dec'd), Allan and Lorraine (Dec'd). Aunt to Lee and Elizabeth, Joel and Christina and their families.
In accordance with Irene's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020