Home
Resources
More Obituaries for IRENE DEECKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

IRENE RUTH DEECKE

Add a Memory
IRENE RUTH DEECKE Notice
DEECKE (nee STURGEON) IRENE RUTH Late of Newcastle

formerly of

Charlestown

Passed away

Peacefully at

Opal Hillside

Mount Hutton

19th February 2020

Aged 86 years.



Much loved partner to Bill. Dearly loved mother of Greg (Dec'd) and Lyn. Loved grandmother. Sister and sister in law to Roy (Dec'd) and Coral, Albert (Dec'd) and June (Dec'd), Allan and Lorraine (Dec'd). Aunt to Lee and Elizabeth, Joel and Christina and their families.



In accordance with Irene's wishes a private cremation has been held.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of IRENE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -