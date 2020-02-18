Home
Irene Mary EGGINTON

Irene Mary EGGINTON Notice
EGGINTON Irene Mary Late of Jewells

Passed peacefully

15th February 2020

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of Alan. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jennifer, Margaret and Mark, Stephen and Donna-May. An adored Nan to her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchidlren.



The family and friends of Irene are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield, on Thursday 20th February 2020, service commencing at 10am.



So very loved



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 18, 2020
