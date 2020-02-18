|
|
EGGINTON Irene Mary Late of Jewells
Passed peacefully
15th February 2020
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Alan. A much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Jennifer, Margaret and Mark, Stephen and Donna-May. An adored Nan to her 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchidlren.
The family and friends of Irene are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The North Chapel of Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield, on Thursday 20th February 2020, service commencing at 10am.
So very loved
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 18, 2020