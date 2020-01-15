|
|
IAN ANDREW PATERSON Died 11 January 2020 Aged 64 Years Much loved and loving husband to Wendy for 37 years. Devoted father and father-in-law of Katy and Todd, and Joel. Beloved brother of Anne and Jenny, and brother-in-law of John (dec) and Grahame. Cherished cousin, uncle and friend. A service celebrating Ian's life will be held at the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion, the National Arboretum, Forest Drive, off the Tuggeranong Parkway, Weston Creek ACT 2611 on FRIDAY 17 January 2020, commencing at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cancer Council or Doctors Without Borders. TOSCAN DINN FUNERALS 02 6287 3466
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 15, 2020