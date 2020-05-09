Home
To be announced at a later date
Bairnedale Victoria
Sampson Ian Charles Passed away at home 6/5/20 Late of Eastwood Victoria Formally of Maitland and Newcastle Age 72 Loving husband to Maureen, father and father-in-law to Toni and Craig, Alison and Graham, Melanie and Kim and Peter. Proud grandfather of his 6 grandchildren. Brother and brother-in-law to Wayne and Mary, Jeffrey and Jenny. Much loved uncle to their children. Much loved member of the Searl family. A private service will be held in Bairnedale Victoria at a date to be set post Covid-19 restrictions.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020
