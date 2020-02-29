Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
View Map
Ian ANDERSON

Ian ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON Ian Late of Mount Hutton

Passed away

28th February 2020

Aged 87 years



Loved father of Les (dec'd), Karen, Neil (dec'd), and Martin. Loved Gramps of his 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Ian are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Thursday 5th March 2020. Service commencing at 10.00am.

In lieu of flowers family request that donations can be made to The Long Ride at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 29, 2020
