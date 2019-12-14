|
Honson Hendrick John known as John Passed away December 10, 2019. Late of Taree, formerly of Newcastle. Beloved husband of Sandra (dec) loving father of Debbie, Susanne & Amanda. Much loved Pop & Great Poppy. Sadly missed by all of his family and friends. AGED 82 YEARS Reunited with Sandra A funeral service will be held in the chapel at Manning Great Lakes Crematorium, Pampoolah Rd Taree, on Thursday the 19th of December 2019 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019