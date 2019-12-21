Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN MADDISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN MADDISON

Add a Memory
HELEN MADDISON Notice
MADDISON HELEN Late of Jesmond

Passed peacefully

17th December 2019

Aged 82 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Maddison. Much loved mother of Ruth and Neil. Loving nan of Nicole, Luke, Ryan and Shane. Proud great-nan of Archie, Tilly, Kenzy and Mylo. Dear sister and sister-in-law.



Family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 30th December 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -