MADDISON HELEN Late of Jesmond
Passed peacefully
17th December 2019
Aged 82 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Noel Maddison. Much loved mother of Ruth and Neil. Loving nan of Nicole, Luke, Ryan and Shane. Proud great-nan of Archie, Tilly, Kenzy and Mylo. Dear sister and sister-in-law.
Family and friends of Helen are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Monday 30th December 2019 service commencing at 12 noon.
