MCENEARNEY HELEN JOY Late of Charlestown
Aged 80 Years
Dearly beloved wife of Jim. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue-Maree, Cathy-Lyn and Peter, Pauline and Dave, Donna and Andy, Robyn and Jude. Loving Grandma of Rowan, Emma, Laura, Kiarnie and Isaac. Loved and respected sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Jarvis and McEnearney families and a generous and giving friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family funeral will be held today (Friday 17/4/20) at 2.30pm. You're invited to watch the service via livestream at:
http://tinyurl.com/helenmcenearney
May you continue to love
As you loved me
It made living very easy
And dying not quite so hard
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2020