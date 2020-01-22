Home
C R Smyth & Son Funeral Directors
216 Wollombi Road
Cessnock, New South Wales 2325
4990 1425
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
The Chapel of the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd
Ryhope
heather PICKERING

heather PICKERING Notice
PICKERING Heather Anne Passed away 18-01-2020 Aged 67 years Late of Abermain Beloved wife of Kevin. Loving mother and mother-in-law to Michael and Leanne, Alison and Mick, Mark and Alison, Erin and Garry. Much loved Grandma to 15 and "GGMa" to 6. Family and friends of HEATHER are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in The Chapel of the Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this THURSDAY, 23-01-2020 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
