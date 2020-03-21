|
|
GORDON Heather 18 March 2020
Aged 89 years
Of Salamander Bay
Formerly of Anna Bay
Loving wife of Noel (Dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julie (Dec'd), David (Dec'd) and Ellen, Terry and Karen, Brian and Carmel, Chris, Sharon and Neil. Dearly loved Nanna and Grandma of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her families.
A private Family Funeral will be held on THURSDAY 26 March 2020 under the provisions of the Government Legislation.
HEATHER's interment will follow at Anna Bay Lawn Cemetery, 4124 Nelson Bay Road, Anna Bay.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 21, 2020