STREATFIELD HEATHER ESMAYE Passed away
Peacefully
25th December 2019
Late of Hamilton
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of DES (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of PETER and MAJJA, DAVID and VICKI, GEOFFREY and HEATHER. Loving nan, great nan, great great nan and aunt.
The relatives and friends of HEATHER are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019