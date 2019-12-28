Home
Services
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
James Murray Funeral Chapel
Blackall St.
Broadmeadow
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HEATHER STREATFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HEATHER ESMAYE STREATFIELD

Add a Memory
HEATHER ESMAYE STREATFIELD Notice
STREATFIELD HEATHER ESMAYE Passed away

Peacefully

25th December 2019

Late of Hamilton

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of DES (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of PETER and MAJJA, DAVID and VICKI, GEOFFREY and HEATHER. Loving nan, great nan, great great nan and aunt.



The relatives and friends of HEATHER are invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this Tuesday 31st December 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HEATHER's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -