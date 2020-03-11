Home
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls
HAZEL LORRAINE RIXON


1947 - 2020
HAZEL LORRAINE RIXON Notice
RIXON HAZEL LORRAINE

'Haze'

29 September 1947 - 8 March 2020



Passed away peacefully at home with family.

Beloved wife of John.

Adored mother of Michelle and Paul.

Adored grandma to Ryeece and Ruby Star.

Great grandmother to Jeramiah Tawi.



Our most loving and caring angel is now resting with her heavenly father



The celebration of Hazel's life will be held at Gold Creek Chapel, O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls ACT on THURSDAY 12 March, commencing at 12 noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
