Harold Mervyn CLAYDEN

Harold Mervyn CLAYDEN Notice
CLAYDEN Harold Mervyn 'Merv'

Aged 99 Years

of East Maitland

Much loved husband of MARY (dec), loved father and father in law of MARGARET and NEVILLE BANISTER,VALERIE WILLS, DAWN and BRIAN (dec) WILLS, HELEN and KEN MEYN, ROBERT and ELLEN CLAYDEN and ROBYN (dec), CARMEL and ROSS BERCINI, JULIE and MARK DENNIS, KERRY and STEVE COPUS. Pa of his 27 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. Cherished member of the CLAYDEN and CLARK families.

As per Merv's wishes a private burial took place on 9.1.2020 at East Maitland Catholic Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
