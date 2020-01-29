Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM
Newcastle Memorial Park
176 Anderson Dr
Beresfield
View Map
FEENSTRA HARM 'HARRY'

Late of

Jesmond Grove

Formerly of Beresfield

Aged 86 Years



Loved husband of Carole. Much loved father and father in law of Grant and Linda, Ross and Kathryn, Jason and Rachel. Adored Opa of Hayley, Sophie, Jessica, Jordan, Cameron, Joshua and great Opa of Landyn. Loving brother of Hank(dec'd) and Mary and uncle to their families.



Relatives and friends of HARRY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on FRIDAY 31st January 2020 commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 29, 2020
