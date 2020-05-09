|
WIECKOWSKI Halina Irena Late of Waratah West
Passed peacefully
7th May, 2020
Aged 90 Years
Dearly loved wife of the Late Kazimeirz Wieckowski. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth and Wally. Adored Babcia of Luke and Alanna, Alicia and Trent, great Babcia of Isla, Asha, Aiden, Beau, and Quinn. Cherished sister & sister-in-law of Bronek and Zdzisia and aunt to their families.
To ensure the health and safety of family and friends at this time, Halina's service will be by invitation only.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 9, 2020