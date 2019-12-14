Home
LANCE L BOOTS FUNERALS
3 JOHNSON STREET
RAYMOND TERRACE, New South Wales 2324
(024) 987-2101
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Raymond Terrace Cemetery
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Baptist Church
Benjamin Lee Dr.
Raymond Terrace
TORRENS Gwenda Elizabeth Passed away peacefully 11.12.2019 Aged 86 years Late of Raymond Terrace Beloved wife of JACK (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of ALISON, GILLIAN & CHRIS, ROBYN & DAVE. Much loved grandmother & great grandmother to their Families. A dear sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the PICKFORD and TORRENS Families. Relatives and Friends of GWENDA are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Service in the Raymond Terrace Cemetery this MONDAY, 16.12.2019 at 10:00am. This service will be followed by a Celebration of her Life in the Baptist Church, Benjamin Lee Dr., Raymond Terrace commencing at 11:00am. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Dec. 14, 2019
