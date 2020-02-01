Home
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:30 PM
The Chapel
Harris St
Wallsend
View Map
Greg LANE

Greg LANE Notice
LANE Greg Late of Elermore Vale

Passed suddenly

21st January, 2020

Aged 59 Years



Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Much loved Dad of Jacob. Cherished son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A good friend to many.



The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 4th February, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.



'You'll Never

Walk Alone'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020
