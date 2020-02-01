|
|
LANE Greg Late of Elermore Vale
Passed suddenly
21st January, 2020
Aged 59 Years
Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Much loved Dad of Jacob. Cherished son, son-in-law, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. A good friend to many.
The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 4th February, 2020, service commencing at 2.30pm.
'You'll Never
Walk Alone'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 1, 2020