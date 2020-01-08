|
|
JACK GRANT THOMAS 'OLLIE'
Passed away suddenly
29th December 2019
Late of
Lemon Tree Passage
Aged 54 Years
Dearly loved son of GORDON (dec'd) and BETTY (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother in law of GARY and SUE, and JANE. Loving uncle of SAUL, ALEXANDER, and NATHAN. A loyal mate to many.
The relatives and friends of OLLIE are invited to attend the Celebrarion of his Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY 10th January 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020