Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM
Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
Cessnock Rd.
Ryhope
GRANT THOMAS JACK Notice
JACK GRANT THOMAS 'OLLIE'

Passed away suddenly

29th December 2019

Late of

Lemon Tree Passage

Aged 54 Years



Dearly loved son of GORDON (dec'd) and BETTY (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother in law of GARY and SUE, and JANE. Loving uncle of SAUL, ALEXANDER, and NATHAN. A loyal mate to many.



The relatives and friends of OLLIE are invited to attend the Celebrarion of his Life to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this FRIDAY 10th January 2020 at 1pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
