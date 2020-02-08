Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:30 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy (Parking via Henry St)
Belmont
View Map
Grant Hamilton WATKINS

Grant Hamilton WATKINS Notice
WATKINS Grant Hamilton Late of Cameron Park

Who passed suddenly & unexpectedly

25th January, 2020

Aged 47 Years



Dearly loved husband of Kathy. Much loved Da of Noah, and Jasper. Loved and adored son of Jan & Neil (dec'd), step-son of Jeanette. Dear son-in-law of Rob & Pauline. Cherished brother of Amanda, brother-in-law of Russell, Jenny & Mark J, and Mark W. Adored uncle of Franklin, and Jazelle. Treasured grandson, nephew, and cousin of his family. A good mate to many.



The family and friends of Grant are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 11th February, 2020 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Rest in Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 8, 2020
