Lake Macquarie Memorial Park
405 Cessnock Road
Ryhope, New South Wales 2283
(02) 4950 5727
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Graham "GG" RUSSELL

Graham "GG" RUSSELL Notice
RUSSELL Graham "GG" Late of Cardiff

Passed peacefully

31st December 2019

Aged 73 years



Dearly loved husband of Dzintra (dec'd). A loving father and father-in-law to Brett and Shauna, Vikki, Tina and Ray. A cherished grandfather to Brandon, Siobhan, Zander, Caleb and Braythe.



The family and friends of GG are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Rd Ryhope, on Friday 10th January 2020, service commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
