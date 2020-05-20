Home
Meighan Funerals
128 Lambton Road
Broadmeadow, New South Wales 2299
4952 3099
Funeral service
Friday, May 22, 2020
10:00 AM
meighans.com.au/tribute
GRAHAM PARKER

GRAHAM PARKER Notice
PARKER GRAHAM Late of Speers Point

Aged 69 Years



Dearly beloved husband of Bronwyn. Much loved father of Andrew. Loving son of Edna and Norm (dec). Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of the Parker and Searle families and a good friend to many.



Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Graham's funeral service live from 10.30am Friday 22nd May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.



At Peace



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020
