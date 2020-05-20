|
|
PARKER GRAHAM Late of Speers Point
Aged 69 Years
Dearly beloved husband of Bronwyn. Much loved father of Andrew. Loving son of Edna and Norm (dec). Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle of the Parker and Searle families and a good friend to many.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private funeral will be held. You can view Graham's funeral service live from 10.30am Friday 22nd May 2020 at meighans.com.au/tribute centre.
At Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 20, 2020