GRAEME BRUCE O'CONNOR


1949 - 2020
GRAEME BRUCE O'CONNOR Notice
O'CONNOR GRAEME BRUCE Late of Edgeworth

Passed away

5th April 2020

Aged 71 years



Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Marjory. Loving grand-dad of Iris and Esther. Brother of Peter, brother-in-law of Sue, Stan, Steff, Liz and Marek and missed by their families.



Graeme's family and friends are respectfully advised that due to the current circumstances his service was held privately with immeditate family in attendance.



A memorial service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at a later date.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
