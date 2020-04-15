|
|
O'CONNOR GRAEME BRUCE Late of Edgeworth
Passed away
5th April 2020
Aged 71 years
Dearly loved husband of Barbara. Much loved father and father-in-law of James and Marjory. Loving grand-dad of Iris and Esther. Brother of Peter, brother-in-law of Sue, Stan, Steff, Liz and Marek and missed by their families.
Graeme's family and friends are respectfully advised that due to the current circumstances his service was held privately with immeditate family in attendance.
A memorial service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 15, 2020