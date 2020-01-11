Home
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
Gordon Arthur LITTLEWOOD

Gordon Arthur LITTLEWOOD Notice
LITTLEWOOD Gordon Arthur 'Arthur'

Late of Blackhead

Formerly of Jewells

Passed away

7th January 2020

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Sandra, Meredith and Andrew. Loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and a great mate to many.



The family and friends of Arthur are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Wednesday 15th January 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
