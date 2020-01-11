|
|
LITTLEWOOD Gordon Arthur 'Arthur'
Late of Blackhead
Formerly of Jewells
Passed away
7th January 2020
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved husband of Beryl. Much loved father of Sandra, Meredith and Andrew. Loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and a great mate to many.
The family and friends of Arthur are warmly invited to attend the celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont on Wednesday 15th January 2020. Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 11, 2020