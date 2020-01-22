Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
The Chapel
444 Pacific Hwy
Belmont
More Obituaries for Gloria JOHNS
Gloria Pearl JOHNS

Gloria Pearl JOHNS Notice
JOHNS (Nee: Price) Gloria Pearl Late of Marks Point

Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family

19th January, 2020

Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Jack Johns. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Glenn & Ros, Garry, Kim and Christine, Warren, Margaret, Don & Karen, Brian & Edwina, Tanya & Adrian. Loved and adored Nanna of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren.



The family and friends of Gloria are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 24th January, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
