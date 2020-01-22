|
|
JOHNS (Nee: Price) Gloria Pearl Late of Marks Point
Passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family
19th January, 2020
Aged 93 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Jack Johns. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Glenn & Ros, Garry, Kim and Christine, Warren, Margaret, Don & Karen, Brian & Edwina, Tanya & Adrian. Loved and adored Nanna of her many grandchildren & great grandchildren.
The family and friends of Gloria are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 24th January, 2020 service commencing at 3pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Jan. 22, 2020